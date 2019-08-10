As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Value Rose, Tealwood Asset Management Cut Its Stake; Diageo P L C (DEO) Market Valuation Declined While Sather Financial Group Lowered Its Holding

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 36.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 31,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 54,213 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, down from 85,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 8.15 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase I Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the Infertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 22/05/2018 – MERCK MRK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IN DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 44,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 48,383 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 92,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $163.72. About 340,234 shares traded or 6.04% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb reported 58,981 shares stake. Payden & Rygel holds 2.96% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 486,900 shares. Guggenheim Ltd stated it has 560,775 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Lbmc Invest Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Northeast Financial Consultants stated it has 115,157 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Centurylink, a Colorado-based fund reported 39,093 shares. 6,202 are owned by West Chester Cap Advsr Inc. Moreover, Alley Communication Limited Liability Company has 2.08% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bb&T Securities Limited accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0.91% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co reported 55,950 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Plancorp Limited Com holds 0.59% or 18,718 shares. The Kentucky-based Town & Country Bancorporation Dba First Bankers Trust has invested 2.19% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.76% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 15,883 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Lc holds 57,574 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 34,077 shares to 49,368 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).

