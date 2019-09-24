As Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) Share Value Rose, Holder Augustine Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; Dean Investment Associates Lowered Its First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Holding by $1.83 Million as Share Value Rose

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 76,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 231,682 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61 million, down from 307,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 169,292 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 28/03/2018 – First Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q EPS 49c

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 84,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05 million, down from 89,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co (Mrk) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.56. About 5.41 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 13/03/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of June 28; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study to Benefit Malnourished Children; 24/05/2018 – Eisai and Merck: FDA Has Extended Action Date for Supplemental New Drug Application for lenvatinib; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE IIB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 16/05/2018 – EIGER IN EXPANDED LICENSE PACT WITH MERCK & CO. FOR LONAFARNIB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Limited holds 70,000 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,806 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Gladius Cap Lp accumulated 47,723 shares. First Business Financial Ser Incorporated holds 7,772 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Family Firm has invested 0.42% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Northeast Mgmt has invested 0.58% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Alps Advsrs Inc invested in 38,470 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Com reported 15,029 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Calamos Ltd Liability has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 66,046 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 53,012 shares. Miles holds 9,812 shares. Holderness stated it has 29,832 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd reported 158,756 shares stake.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $145.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 2,921 shares to 40,067 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Another recent and important Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.71 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “FIRST LOOK: First Financial prepares transformation of historical space into high-tech branch – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “First Financial makes changes to C-suite – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold FFBC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 73.36 million shares or 0.45% more from 73.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). American International Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 73,221 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 680,292 shares. 523,564 are held by Loomis Sayles & Com Lp. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 32,297 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Paragon Mgmt Limited holds 11,276 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.05% or 5.51 million shares. Next Fincl Gru stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). 150,100 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.07% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 22,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 67,827 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc accumulated 0% or 14,916 shares.

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $54.51M for 11.29 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.