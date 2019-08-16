As Merck & Co (MRK) Shares Rose, Holder Mairs & Power Has Lowered Position by $432,015; Dafna Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) as Stock Price Declined

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 278,811 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 332,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 316,007 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 5,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 82,943 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 88,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 4.16M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NOW EXPECTS THAT AN ADDITIONAL INTERIM ANALYSIS WILL BE CONDUCTED PRIOR TO ASCO; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 24/05/2018 – Eisai and Merck: FDA Has Extended Action Date for Supplemental New Drug Application for lenvatinib; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 Merck KgaA bi-spec PD-L1 and TGF-β trap decent data, much better looking than SITC17 data 6/16 (37.5%) ORR in HPV associated cancers; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 259,721 shares to 332,000 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kadmon Holdings Inc by 691,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 757,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Galapagos Nv.

