As Merck & Co Ord (MRK) Market Value Declined, Canal Insurance Company Has Increased by $5.81 Million Its Holding; Copeland Capital Management Has Raised Its Exponent (EXPO) Stake by $1.60 Million

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 28,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 422,466 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.39 million, up from 394,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.37. About 73,601 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 21.80% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 15/05/2018 – Exponent Announces Two-for-One Stk Split; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Rev $96.5M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Ord (MRK) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 6.78 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA IS TALKING TO POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR BTK INHIBITOR; 15/05/2018 – Germany’s Merck Breaks Down Currency Impact; 09/04/2018 – Merck eyes best day since 2016, gains help fuel pharma rally; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS IT’S NOT IN TALKS WITH MERCK ABOUT ACQUISITIONS; 09/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – RECEIVES FIRST APPROVAL FOR CLADRIBINE TABLETS IN MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA REGION; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 18/04/2018 – blacq: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit: sources FRANKFURT/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Generic; 23/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – MERCK RECEIVES PATENT FOR CRISPR TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – RESULTS AT AACR INCLUDE UPDATED FINDINGS FROM SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $95,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Communications (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7,781 shares to 364,958 shares, valued at $31.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) by 49,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,877 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

