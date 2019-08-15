As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Diversified Trust Co Has Cut Its Holding; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Bluespruce Investments LP Has Upped Holding

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 231,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.30M, up from 894,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $193.4. About 290,148 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500.

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 8,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 60,357 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 69,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $83.17. About 2.10M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – U.N. staff on way to Congo to get experimental Ebola vaccine; 03/05/2018 – Moderna and Merck Expand mRNA Cancer Vaccines Collaboration; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 16/05/2018 – Merck to Use Genome Editing in Study of Gut Bacteria to Benefit Malnourished Children; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 30/03/2018 – Merck’s Zepatier Sales Fall; Hepatitis C Market Unchanged; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 30,000 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation owns 26,000 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Inc holds 0.06% or 36,630 shares. The Missouri-based Commerce Bancshares has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd owns 28,370 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 65,637 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser owns 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,976 shares. Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ally Fincl holds 0.2% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 2,764 shares. Pitcairn reported 4,415 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs, a Washington-based fund reported 230 shares. The Colorado-based Shine Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm holds 0.27% or 6,412 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 12,365 shares.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 332,147 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $124.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc. by 487,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

