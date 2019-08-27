As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Price Rose, Griffin Asset Management Cut Its Stake; Columbus Circle Investors Holding in Servicenow (NOW) Has Lowered by $2.37 Million

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 9,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 358,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.28 million, down from 367,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $266.57. About 833,368 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 6,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 117,011 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 123,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $85.88. About 5.18 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 20/03/2018 – MERCK NAMES JENNIFER ZACHARY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 27/03/2018 – Correct: Merck KGaA, Not Merck & Co., Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Japan; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 11/04/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: MERCK & CIE [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1960 – 2018-04-11; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Soliticor General urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 6,341 shares to 56,682 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13 million for 289.75 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc by 186,627 shares to 233,754 shares, valued at $13.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 8,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).