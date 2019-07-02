As Merck & Co New (MRK) Share Value Declined, Holder Mathes Company Trimmed Holding by $502,150; Chatham Capital Group Upped Getty Rlty New (GTY) Stake by $576,544 as Market Value Declined

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (MRK) by 27.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,917 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 21,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.1. About 6.97M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co. Details Litigation and Regulatory Updates in 10-Q Filing; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 227.1M RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 12/04/2018 – Merck Helps Accelerate Global Access to Affordable Vaccines

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 62,742 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 30.12% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Getty Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTY); 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Boosts Borrowing Capacity to $250 Million From $175 Million; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 44C, EST. 47C; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Amends And Restates Senior Unsecured Credit Agreement; 09/03/2018 Getty Realty Corp. Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 M; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY – FUNDED DEAL THROUGH FUNDS AVAILABLE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NET EARNINGS; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $175 MLN TO $250 MLN; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY BUYS 30 PROPERTIES FOR $52M

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 18.50 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWS) by 6,400 shares to 13,890 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Atkinson Asset reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,658 shares. United Asset Strategies Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Klingenstein Fields And Co Lc invested in 352,923 shares. Patten Gp holds 0.91% or 25,341 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 4.84 million shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Robotti Robert holds 0.09% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.81% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Uss Inv Management Limited accumulated 1.61% or 1.72 million shares. 153,100 were accumulated by Barometer Cap Mgmt. Perkins Coie reported 6,784 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 34,679 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 110,845 shares. Legacy Prns holds 3,627 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,200 shares to 28,854 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,024 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).