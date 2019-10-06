As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Kdi Capital Partners Cut Holding by $981,392; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Lifted Position in Berkley W R Com (WRB) by $633,295

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 11,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 107,316 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00 million, down from 119,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 7.01M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS STILL SEE MAVENCLAD PEAK SALES OF 500-700 MLN EUR EXCLUDING U.S; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 16/04/2018 – Merck Expands Lead in Lung Cancer Therapy (Video); 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 9,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 29,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, up from 19,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 444,019 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, which manages about $217.72M and $150.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,637 shares to 34,671 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Scotia Capital Inc reported 160,824 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 9.13M shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. First City Cap holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 30,275 shares. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 306,637 shares. New York-based Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Edgewood Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,605 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Economic Planning Group Adv has 0.22% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 8,602 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company invested in 41,352 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.37% or 65,410 shares. 7,081 are owned by Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Moors Cabot holds 1.21% or 114,196 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Td Asset holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3.49 million shares. Ar Asset Inc holds 134,470 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 17.00 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C by 1,183 shares to 11,650 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

