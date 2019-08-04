As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Aspiriant Lowered Position; Bruce & Co Has Boosted Stake in Allstate (ALL)

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60M, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $104.51. About 1.65 million shares traded or 2.59% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 24.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 4,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 14,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 19,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Raises Dividend to EUR1.25; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $65; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 1.25 EUR/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 4,631 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Essex Inv Management Com Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,248 shares. Beaumont Fin Limited invested in 0.65% or 73,145 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.48% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Chase Invest Counsel holds 46,018 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Marietta Prns Limited Liability accumulated 21,699 shares. Arcadia Inv Mi holds 1,100 shares. Telos Cap, a California-based fund reported 15,551 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested in 56,821 shares or 1.9% of the stock. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 12,746 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 51,385 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 11,193 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Lc invested in 0.85% or 139,835 shares. Lincoln Natl reported 29,932 shares.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 10,629 shares to 58,414 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

