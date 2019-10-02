As Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Lowered Holding by $429,857; Bronson Point Management Increased Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $2.75 Million

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 84,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, down from 89,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co (Mrk) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 5.52M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/05/2018 – Merck: FDA Expects to Complete the Review on or Before Aug 24; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s Merck seeks drug development partners; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q REV. 3B RUPEES

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.13. About 3.76M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,683 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 208,051 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 184,193 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability reported 12,317 shares stake. Natixis Lp stated it has 219,053 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 155,395 shares. Prelude Capital Management Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 9,642 shares. Hightower Trust Lta holds 12,600 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Com Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Waratah Capital Advsr Limited holds 81,746 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 8,606 were accumulated by Hilltop Hldg Inc. 5,491 are owned by Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability. The Nebraska-based Bridges Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moody Natl Bank Division has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.40 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

