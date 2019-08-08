As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Sun Life Financial Cut Its Holding by $1.53 Million; Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Shareholder Aqr Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $31.40 Million

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 304,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.02M, down from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $123.6. About 563,053 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 80.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 18,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 4,402 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 22,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 10.38 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 11/04/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: MERCK & CIE [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1960 – 2018-04-11; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,670 shares to 33,278 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 12,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs Merck’s Humira biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Merck & Co Inc (MRK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,792 are owned by Kessler Inv Grp Ltd. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company has 70,981 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has 0.96% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 642,016 shares. Albion Finance Group Ut reported 24,016 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Torch Wealth Management Lc reported 26,564 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Co reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Heritage Investors Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 241,537 shares. 13,441 are held by Northstar Asset Limited Liability Corp. Eos Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 6,979 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 43,808 shares. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca, California-based fund reported 183,597 shares. Kings Point has 0.08% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 24,851 are held by Wealthquest Corp. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 6,509 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Richard C Young And has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 64,534 shares to 2.37 million shares, valued at $616.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 43,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).