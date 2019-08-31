As Merck & Co. (MRK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Cut by $893,910 Its Position; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $66.84 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 231,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 138 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40,000, down from 231,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 10,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 165,707 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78M, down from 176,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 5.92M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – NewLink Will Review Clinical Programs After Merck, Incyte Trial Failure — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 02/05/2018 – L.A. Capital Management Slashes GE, Merck Stakes — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 17/04/2018 – MERCK REPORTS FIRST PHASE THREE STUDIES FOR PCV-15 (V114); 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21B for 13.51 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 31,833 shares to 98,132 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 385,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

