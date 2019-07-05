As Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder City Holding Company Has Lifted Stake; Boston Partners Has Upped Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holding

City Holding Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 3,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,022 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 8,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 2.86 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/04/2018 – Arab Finance: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Net Pft EUR1.01B; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 11/05/2018 – Health charity Wellcome pledges funds, calls for rapid response to Ebola in Congo; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 227.1M RUPEES

Boston Partners increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 3.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17.25M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471.12M, up from 14.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 1.21 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv reported 47,721 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Mgmt owns 0.16% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1,833 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 9,444 shares. Gfs Advsr Llc invested in 0.58% or 23,449 shares. Wendell David Associate Incorporated reported 50,401 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Oh has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fin Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 420,142 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.67% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Palisade Asset Lc has invested 0.28% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 435,760 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 92,299 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 17,483 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 172,651 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.32% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 134,000 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corporation reported 0.55% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN), Merck (MRK) Announce EC Approval of Lynparza for Ovarian Cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Merck Stock Earns Another Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: GlaxoSmithKline vs. Merck – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MOBI724 (TSX-V; MOS) Announces Launch of Travel & Entertainment Offering With Promerica Financial and Despegar (NYSE; DESP) – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citigroup Cuts Mosaic To Neutral, Says Phosphate Supply Outstrips Demand – Benzinga” published on March 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Mosaic Company: Waiting For A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why The Mosaic Company Dropped 17.8% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc holds 31,916 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0% or 14,851 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement owns 917,512 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). S&Co accumulated 1.20 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 212,199 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr holds 245 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd has invested 2.84% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Services Automobile Association has invested 0.11% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 15,893 shares. 102 were reported by Hudock Lc. Stifel reported 0% stake. Shapiro Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).