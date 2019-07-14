As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Valuation Declined, Pettyjohn Wood & White Trimmed Position; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Decreased Its Holding in Hershey Company (HSY) by $388,284

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Hershey Company (HSY) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 3,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,579 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 25,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 634,218 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – GIVEN THE 15-DAY SHORTER EASTER SEASON, EASTER CATEGORY RETAIL SALES DECLINED ABOUT 8 PCT VERSUS LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Shareholders Elect Nine Directors to Board; 03/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – ANNOUNCES COCOA FOR GOOD, CO’S HALF-BLN DOLLAR COCOA STRATEGY; 03/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Announces Offering of Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Says Net Sales to Rise Toward Lower End of Guidance — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q EPS $1.65; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – ANTICIPATE SECOND QUARTER NET SALES WILL BE PRESSURED VERSUS THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017- CFO; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL ADDITIONS, INCLUDING SOFTWARE, ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE $355 MLN TO $375 MLN FOR 2018

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 11,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,403 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 39,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 17.66M shares traded or 55.55% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co. Details Litigation and Regulatory Updates in 10-Q Filing; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Evobrutinib Has Positive Results in MS Trial; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in Ovarian Cancer; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 24/04/2018 – MERCK’S PHASE 1 BLADDER CANCER STUDY RECRUITMENT SUSPENDED; 21/05/2018 – FACTBOX-From sterling crises to Brexit, the tests of Bank of England bosses; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 03/05/2018 – Merck Provides Update on KEYNOTE-407 Trial; 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 2.63% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.14 per share. HSY’s profit will be $244.30 million for 29.31 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $262.62 million activity. $162,285 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was sold by Buck Michele.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 12,108 shares to 39,833 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 17.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,395 shares to 21,750 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.