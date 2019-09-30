As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Beech Hill Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Cut Position by $2.86 Million as Valuation Declined

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 6,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 72,133 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05M, up from 65,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.47M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, SFJ Deal to Develop Investigational Molecule Abituzumab; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Net Pft EUR341M; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 Merck KgaA bi-spec PD-L1 and TGF-β trap decent data, much better looking than SITC17 data 6/16 (37.5%) ORR in HPV associated cancers; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 7,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,709 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27 million, down from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX–Update; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Also Has Purchase Rights for 10 Additional Boeing 787s; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Llc holds 2,149 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel accumulated 31,267 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Parametric Lc reported 1.48M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Jacobs & Ca has invested 2.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 1,026 shares. 9,334 are held by Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Dsc Advisors LP reported 1,240 shares. 202,912 were reported by Guardian Tru Co. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has 206,039 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1,756 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 6,160 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 3,317 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 60,947 are owned by Jolley Asset Llc. Boston Common Asset Management Lc holds 1.94% or 186,080 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 1.21% or 80,252 shares. Ironwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,376 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 0.8% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). B Riley Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.25% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Washington Tru Commercial Bank holds 18,978 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.39% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.1% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has 374,995 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Leisure Cap Management reported 13,243 shares stake. Cypress Gru invested in 0.79% or 47,630 shares. Trustco Retail Bank N Y owns 13,118 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Axa holds 1.72 million shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited owns 543,796 shares.

