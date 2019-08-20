As Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) Market Valuation Rose, Augustine Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cim Investment Mangement Cut by $543,996 Its Holding

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 8,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 89,261 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, down from 97,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co (Mrk) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.03. About 3.94 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 1.25 EUR/SHR; 20/04/2018 – FOCUS-Germany’s Merck seeks partners for cancer and immune system drugs; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the lnfertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 7,876 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547,000, down from 15,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $88.27. About 2.29M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline; 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Pork Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 8%; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q EPS 85c; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Financial Bank Na owns 16,139 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability invested in 0% or 6,022 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 38,223 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 47,286 are owned by Advisors Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Two Sigma Securities Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Hussman Strategic Advisors, a Maryland-based fund reported 800 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.09% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 684,904 shares. Tompkins Corporation accumulated 4,055 shares. 314,643 were reported by Royal London Asset Management Limited. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 251,718 shares. 106,723 were reported by Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp. Eagle Asset Inc holds 0% or 6,526 shares in its portfolio. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability Com has 14,898 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management owns 3,232 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,643 shares to 11,773 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

