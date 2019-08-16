As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Value Rose, Holder Washington Trust Company Cut Its Holding; As Southern Co (SO) Market Value Rose, Interocean Capital Has Increased Its Position by $434,673

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 6,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 62,986 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 69,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.81. About 4.14 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 08/03/2018 – STADA MAY BE INTERESTED IF MERCK CHANGES SCOPE OF ASSET SALE; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS SAYS FIRB APPROVES TAKEOVER BY MERCK SHARP & DOHME; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 8,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 572,902 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.61M, up from 564,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.51. About 2.58M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 83,707 shares to 242,626 shares, valued at $25.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 150,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,546 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3,017 shares to 74,711 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

