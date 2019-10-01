As Merck & Company (MRK) Market Valuation Rose, Willis Investment Counsel Upped by $5.68 Million Its Stake; As Smith A O (AOS) Market Valuation Declined, Capital Investment Services Of America Boosted Holding by $497,965

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 10,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 226,043 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66M, up from 215,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 271,981 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Merck & Company Inc (MRK) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 68,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 326,544 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.38 million, up from 258,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Merck & Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84. About 2.69 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the Infertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 15.0 BILLION TO € 15.5 BILLION BASED ON AN UNCHANGED PORTFOLIO; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 1.25 EUR/SHR; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homeserve Plc by 201,880 shares to 184,520 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 10,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,097 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $679.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 4,561 shares to 167,843 shares, valued at $23.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,501 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).