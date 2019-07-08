As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Value Declined, Strategy Asset Managers Increased Holding by $619,595; As Ppl (PPL) Share Value Declined, Moors & Cabot Has Cut Its Holding

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.92. About 856,630 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 7,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148,001 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, up from 140,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 7.78 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/03/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of June 28; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 09/05/2018 – Korea Investment Adds Merck & Co, Exits Ryanair: 13F; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Results roll in from Akzo Nobel, Merck, Uniper; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Presents New Osteoarthritis Data at OARSI 2018 World Congress; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ENTERING INTO MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY AGREEMENTS WITH ENTITIES BELONGING TO MERCK GROUP; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Updates on Consumer Health, New Launches — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bar Harbor Tru Svcs invested 0.3% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc stated it has 854,913 shares. Chemung Canal Trust holds 2.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 101,272 shares. Aimz Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 10,398 shares. Harvest Cap Mngmt invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Whitnell And Communications owns 14,865 shares. Sei Invs Company holds 994,920 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt Com holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 348,649 shares. 5.54 million were accumulated by Fil Limited. Old Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 62,631 shares. Us State Bank De accumulated 2.09 million shares. Accredited holds 11,976 shares. Reilly Limited Liability Co reported 7,104 shares. Ally stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Limited Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 42,597 shares to 740 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,011 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 21,345 shares to 46,214 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 23,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.12M for 13.80 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.