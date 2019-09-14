As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Rose, Orleans Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $444,880; As Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Market Value Declined, Fruth Investment Management Has Increased by $598,430 Its Holding

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) by 260.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 42,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 59,125 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, up from 16,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Marathon Oil Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 7.51 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 24,550 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, up from 19,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 6.84M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES MODERATE ORGANIC GROUP SALES IN 2018, SEES SLIGHT DECLINE IN FOREX ADJ EBITDA BEFORE ONE-OFFS; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022023 Company: MERCK AND CO INC; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO PAY EISAI UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300 MLN U.S. DOLLARS AND UP TO $650 MILLION U.S. DOLLARS FOR CERTAIN OPTION RIGHTS THROUGH 2020 AS PER DEAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE IIB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 03/05/2018 – Moderna and Merck Expand mRNA Cancer Vaccines Collaboration; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video)

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $132.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36,235 shares to 6,830 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,342 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.