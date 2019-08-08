As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Valuation Rose, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Position; As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 118,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 3.01M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.42 million, down from 3.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $64.48. About 413,769 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 6,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 561,139 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.67M, down from 567,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.54. About 2.54 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q EPS 27c; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Promises a Revamp for Struggling Liquid-Crystals Unit; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo, seven new cases confirmed; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Renaissance Lc has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The Texas-based Hightower Trust Serv Lta has invested 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Gsa Capital Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 22,803 shares. Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sandy Spring Bankshares invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Plancorp Ltd Company holds 0.2% or 8,810 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 18,725 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 81,700 shares. Edgemoor stated it has 0.53% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Captrust Financial accumulated 40,172 shares. Security Trust accumulated 0.08% or 4,000 shares. Novare Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.92% or 96,600 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Private Asset Management Inc has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,338 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 7,081 shares to 110,701 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 3.4% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.64% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Israel-based Psagot Inv House Limited has invested 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Acadian Asset Ltd holds 0.15% or 408,757 shares. 119,352 were accumulated by Sector Gamma As. 559,787 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Partnership. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd has 6,221 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 560,775 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership owns 19 shares. Stadion Money Management Ltd Llc owns 12,145 shares. Mondrian Investment Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 532 shares. Provise Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 28,030 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa reported 100,526 shares. First Washington has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Portland Global Advisors Limited reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).