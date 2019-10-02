As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Rose, Botty Investors Has Trimmed Its Position; As Macys (M) Stock Price Declined, Maverick Capital LTD Has Increased by $7.89 Million Its Stake

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 51.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 34,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 32,296 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, down from 66,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 2.07 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Confirms and Specifies 2018 View; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 375,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 752,610 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15M, up from 376,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 4.03M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s: A Miracle on 34th Street? — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts outlook as customers flock back; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 37C; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – SET A NEW APPROACH TO ITS BUSINESS IN CHINA; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 10 and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2012-CIBX; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.18 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Laurion Mgmt LP accumulated 1.12M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 130,553 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.46% or 2.56 million shares. Liberty Cap Management reported 6,357 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 1.13M shares. Willis Counsel has invested 1.85% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Smith Salley & Assoc invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 3,325 were reported by Dubuque Bancorp Trust. 2,028 are held by Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Corp. Sequoia Advisors Lc holds 27,721 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management holds 73,729 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa reported 24,644 shares. Community Bancshares Na has invested 1.71% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Raymond James Na has 258,741 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $6.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 40,048 shares to 144,760 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 22,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,480 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).