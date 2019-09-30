As Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Shares Rose, City Holding Company Has Upped Position; As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Holder Semper Augustus Investments Group Increased Holding

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 91.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 18,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 39,520 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 20,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 14.85 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87

City Holding Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 4,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 16,995 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 12,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.47M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA’S EVOBRUTINIB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN MS STUDY; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the lnfertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAP. MS; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 17/05/2018 – #2 — UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Continually Eroding Market Share Is a Core Problem with Intel Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Intel Could Be The Perfect Tech Recession Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Itâ€™s Finally the Right Time to Buy INTC Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Intel executive on the promise of artificial intelligence for main street businesses – Portland Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Intel is optimistic about cloud spending and an AMD price battle – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

