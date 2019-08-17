As Merck & Co. (MRK) Valuation Rose, Holder Kempner Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; As Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Valuation Declined, Hawkeye Capital Management Has Upped by $1.64 Million Its Stake

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $748.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 420,274 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 17,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 67,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 85,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.21M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase llB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 27/03/2018 – Merck: Designation Is For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022023 Company: MERCK AND CO INC; 06/04/2018 – IGNORE: MERCK KGAA EVOBRUTINIB STUDY RESULTS REPORTED MAR. 7; 24/04/2018 – PEPTIDREAM TO GET MILESTONE FEE FROM MERCK AS MET 3RD CRITERIA; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. WILL PAY EISAI AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300M; 16/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION

