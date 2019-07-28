As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Declined, Shareholder Parus Finance Uk LTD Trimmed Holding by $1.89 Million; As Grainger W W (GWW) Stock Value Declined, Mariner Wealth Advisors Lowered Position

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 22,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 151,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 174,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.29M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE IIB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 02/05/2018 – L.A. Capital Management Slashes GE, Merck Stakes — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 62.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 3,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $299.8. About 504,705 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill reported 0.15% stake. Carroll Financial Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 440 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Rhumbline Advisers has 89,842 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1,361 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.02% or 600 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 652,420 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited reported 7,799 shares. North Star Investment Corporation reported 4,729 shares stake. Chevy Chase has 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 37,611 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.03% or 34,078 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 177,915 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 75 shares.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 31,610 shares to 47,032 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Management has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bankshares Of The West accumulated 0.34% or 34,620 shares. Department Mb Savings Bank N A invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Orleans Capital La accumulated 19,190 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Amer National Insurance Tx invested in 0.96% or 218,890 shares. Continental Advisors Ltd Co has 1.15% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 29,866 shares. Bailard holds 0.42% or 80,884 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 33,346 shares. Beutel Goodman & Limited has invested 0.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 274,326 are owned by Howard Mngmt. Headinvest Ltd Llc, Maine-based fund reported 25,431 shares. Marvin Palmer Associate holds 4.29% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 66,232 shares. Sterling Inv Mgmt, a Arizona-based fund reported 13,283 shares. Leavell Mgmt Inc holds 44,122 shares. Fiera holds 66,939 shares.