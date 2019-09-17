As Merck & Co. (MRK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Decreased Its Position; As Gencor Inds Com (GENC) Share Value Rose, Perritt Capital Management Upped by $320,814 Its Stake

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 3,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 382,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.08 million, down from 386,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 2.80M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Soliticor General urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, MERCK & CO. TO JOINTLY DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional lndication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Japan, First Approval Worldwide for LENVIMA for HCC; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing Imprime PGG in Combination with Merck; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 15.0 BILLION TO € 15.5 BILLION BASED ON AN UNCHANGED PORTFOLIO; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gencor Inds Inc Com (GENC) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 24,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% . The institutional investor held 99,500 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 74,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gencor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 115 shares traded. Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) has declined 14.65% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GENC News: 03/05/2018 – GENCOR INDUSTRIES INC – BACKLOG WAS $45.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $42.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Gencor Industries 2Q Rev $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – Gencor Releases Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 DJ Gencor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GENC); 03/05/2018 – Gencor Industries 2Q EPS 26c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dubuque Retail Bank And Trust has 0.05% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3,325 shares. Nippon Life Ins holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 567,400 shares. Hilltop Incorporated holds 0.64% or 36,091 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial owns 2.07% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 569,390 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa reported 77,829 shares stake. Davis R M Incorporated reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.5% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.68% or 2.50 million shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated invested in 1.31% or 56,274 shares. Argent Tru Company holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 135,443 shares. Argent Cap invested in 0.03% or 8,960 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Btr Cap reported 2.17% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Everence Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 66,121 shares. 67,961 are held by Invest House Ltd Liability.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.57 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 304,890 shares to 649,420 shares, valued at $17.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 26,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).