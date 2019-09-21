As Merck & Co (MRK) Shares Rose, Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Upped Holding by $394,997; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Increased Position

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 3,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 88,237 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.76 million, up from 84,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22M shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 4,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 202,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.97 million, up from 197,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.55 million shares traded or 128.60% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – MERCK WILL MAKE $125M INVESTMENT IN MODERNA; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER CARE UNIT, INCLUDING SALE IN PARTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 2.70 million shares. Epoch Inv Partners owns 3.78 million shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Valley Advisers stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 132,944 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.69% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 372,397 shares. 22,217 are owned by Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Com. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.17% stake. Carret Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.07% or 80,057 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 9,846 shares. Allen Invest Limited Liability reported 11,326 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 501,500 are owned by Payden Rygel. Duncker Streett And Com Incorporated holds 1.21% or 64,499 shares in its portfolio. Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.06% or 4,768 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership accumulated 584,127 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0.52% or 383,881 shares.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $569.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,020 shares to 74,936 shares, valued at $10.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll Rand Cl A Ireland (NYSE:IR) by 12,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,356 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc owns 38,344 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Moreover, Shell Asset has 1.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 1.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tompkins holds 1.46% or 94,523 shares. Hartline Inv owns 27,294 shares. Murphy Capital accumulated 119,058 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,694 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Advisory holds 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 188,945 shares. Drexel Morgan Co reported 35,077 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. 227,800 are owned by Charter Trust. Colorado-based Peak Asset Management Lc has invested 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Timber Creek Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,150 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Df Dent & stated it has 26,247 shares. Capstone Fincl Advisors has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,457 shares to 36,406 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.