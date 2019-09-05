As Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Rose, First Dallas Securities Has Lifted Stake; As Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Price Rose, Green Street Investors Boosted by $6.13 Million Its Position

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 273.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 21,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 29,980 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 8,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $86.26. About 3.06 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA IS TALKING TO POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR BTK INHIBITOR; 27/03/2018 – Correct: Merck KGaA, Not Merck & Co., Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Japan; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase llB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Results roll in from Akzo Nobel, Merck, Uniper; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – John Carroll: Breaking –Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $85.67. About 468,129 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

