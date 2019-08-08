As Merck & Co New (MRK) Valuation Rose, Financial Advantage Trimmed by $4.35 Million Its Stake; As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Upped Its Holding

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $94.92. About 1.80M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 99.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 53,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 233 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 53,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 3.72 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Raises Dividend to EUR1.25; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 27/03/2018 – Merck: Designation Is For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Mgmt L L C invested in 0.17% or 342,756 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 6,689 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 9,719 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Ltd has 90 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Retirement Of Alabama owns 139,505 shares. Asset Mngmt One owns 144,694 shares. 1,339 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 1,091 shares. First Personal Fincl Services invested in 0.02% or 703 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt accumulated 4,975 shares. Nomura Asset reported 0.34% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nbw Cap Limited owns 27,974 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Natl Incorporated Wi invested in 0.97% or 8,706 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.01 million was made by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 108,450 shares to 296,443 shares, valued at $24.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,381 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

