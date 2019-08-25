As Merck & Co. (MRK) Share Value Rose, Northstar Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $329,178; As Devon Energy New Com (DVN) Shares Declined, Stonebridge Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New Com (DVN) by 67.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 19,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 28,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 8.76M shares traded or 31.95% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 Devon Energy Increases Cash Dividend 33 Percent, Announces $1.0 Billion Share-Repurchase Program And Progresses Debt Reduction Plan; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 12/04/2018 – Devon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (MRK) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 3,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 13,441 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 17,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – FDA HAS SET A PDUFA, OR TARGET ACTION, DATE OF JUNE 28, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MERCK WILL MAKE $125M INVESTMENT IN MODERNA; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 09/04/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 517,012 are owned by Chevy Chase Tru. Atria Invs Limited Company reported 9,807 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking invested in 384,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Da Davidson & owns 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 22,146 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 11,521 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moreover, Stifel has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 126,320 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.05% or 4.37M shares. Hanson Doremus Mngmt reported 17,722 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Price Michael F accumulated 34,000 shares. Moreover, Johnson Finance Grp has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 32 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 29,400 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 18,304 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Horizon Invests Lc owns 8,687 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Cor (NYSE:IBM) by 21,550 shares to 40,428 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,665 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell National Bank & Trust owns 4,256 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Capital World Investors stated it has 89.56M shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Sigma Inv Counselors accumulated 3,618 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Financial institution Of America De has 0.55% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fifth Third National Bank has 0.41% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Birmingham Capital Mgmt Al owns 67,034 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.62% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cullinan Associate holds 120,206 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Guyasuta Funding Advsrs holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 68,402 shares. United Asset Strategies owns 4,969 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Botty Limited Liability Company accumulated 66,413 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Carderock Capital accumulated 0.19% or 5,550 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 15.69M shares.

