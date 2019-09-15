As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Rose, Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Boosted Its Holding; As Centurylink (CTL) Market Valuation Rose, Gilman Hill Asset Management Boosted by $329,065 Its Position

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 29,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 379,171 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 349,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 15.97 million shares traded or 30.00% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 463.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 57,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 69,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83 million, up from 12,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 6.84M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 19/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Massachusetts court says Merck – and pharma – may be sued over generic warnings, sometimes; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $296.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Grid Plc by 6,070 shares to 20,086 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,684 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation owns 0.06% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 609,258 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 63,564 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company holds 1.73M shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 450,385 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv stated it has 14,191 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of reported 326,712 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated stated it has 1.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Victory Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 13,677 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 0.81% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Petrus Communication Lta has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 17,901 shares. The Japan-based Asset Management One has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 98,201 are owned by Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). Zeke Capital Advsr Lc holds 15,037 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Machine Learning is Helping to Combat Cyberthreats – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink proposes private offering of level 3 financing senior notes – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Offerings for Small Businesses – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $863.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 4,103 shares to 7,660 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,646 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.