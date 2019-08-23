As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $542,239; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Price Declined, Impala Asset Management Trimmed Stake

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 11,855 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $986,000, down from 18,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 5.69 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 21/05/2018 – Congo begins giving experimental Ebola vaccine to medics; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 12/04/2018 – Merck Helps Accelerate Global Access to Affordable Vaccines; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – GROSS PROFITS FROM LENVIMA PRODUCT SALES GLOBALLY WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BY EISAI AND MERCK; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 122,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.38 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $117.89. About 2.04M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 626,233 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $24.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 2,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.20 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Fed Has Crossed the Interest Rate Rubicon – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar reports retail sales for July – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,564 shares. 5,965 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Securities Lc. 712 are held by Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Inc holds 0.38% or 1.72 million shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Adirondack Tru Commerce holds 0.82% or 8,623 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Llp has 0.22% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mcmillion Mngmt Inc reported 22,681 shares stake. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership holds 66,140 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Amer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 232,670 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 813,886 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 4,243 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 305,135 are held by Menora Mivtachim Hldg Ltd. 11,267 were accumulated by Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Incorporated.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc stated it has 10.64M shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Trustco Natl Bank N Y reported 13,118 shares stake. Wealthquest Corp invested 0.78% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). White Pine Ltd Liability has 39,329 shares. Sanders Ltd Liability Corp has 2.62M shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.91% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 112,852 shares. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.37% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Birmingham Capital Mngmt Comm Al accumulated 67,034 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Incorporated owns 1.29% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 119,069 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 136,300 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation has 0.8% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 55,019 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd has 19,105 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Carderock reported 5,550 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Emerging Market Eq Etf (SCHE) by 15,797 shares to 89,235 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 8,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).