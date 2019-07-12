As Merck & Co. (MRK) Stock Value Declined, Maryland Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Declined, Holder Roundview Capital Lowered Its Stake by $1.60 Million

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 7.45M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/03/2018 – silew: Exclusive: Saudi Aramco snubs UBS and Bank of America for listing roles – sources LONDON (Reuters); 08/03/2018 – RPT-U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES; 09/04/2018 – Germany’s M+W Is Said to Pick BofA, UBS for $1.8 Billion IPO; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46; 14/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/05/2018 – BAML RAISES HONG KONG 2018 GDP GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4.0% FROM 3.5%; 14/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EX-BOFA EXEC MTANGI TO JOIN END OF MAY; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of Form 8-K; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 4,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,732 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 47,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $79.44. About 4.43M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA’S EVOBRUTINIB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN MS STUDY; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Superdividend Etf (SDIV) by 30,269 shares to 184,797 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 147,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,164 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 12,749 shares to 92,955 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 15,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.83B for 10.36 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.