As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Value Rose, Coldstream Capital Management Increased Stake; As Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Stock Price Rose, Inca Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.76 Million

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 215.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 32,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 48,281 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 15,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 8.05M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 09/05/2018 – New Study by Merck Animal Health Reveals Many Pet Parents Unprepared for the Dangers Posed by Fleas and Ticks; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO ALSO PAY EISAI $450 MLN AS REIMBURSEMENT FOR R&D EXPENSES AS PER DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 198,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 948,697 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.22M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 155,430 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 9,989 shares to 40,103 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 64,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,450 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

