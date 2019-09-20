As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Smith Salley & Associates Increased Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Upped Holding

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 5,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 111,054 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31M, up from 105,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $85.39. About 8.71M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Use Gemone Editing in Gut Bacteria Study; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 03/05/2018 – Merck’s snapshot of positive data for frontline lung cancer niche triggers a new scramble for quick Keytruda OK $MRK; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE VERY OPEN TO PARTNERSHIPS TO LICENSE OUT DRUG PIPELINE CANDIDATES, FOR BTKI DRUG IN PARTICULAR; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS – REFERS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REGARDING MERCK SHARP & DOHME AUSTRALIA (HOLDINGS) PTY (MSD) BUYING CO; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 192.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,581 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, up from 2,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $219.3. About 24.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event; 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards; 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Samsung to resume OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $237.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 293,900 shares to 795,385 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Trust Company has invested 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marshall And Sullivan Wa accumulated 3,806 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 319,917 shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc has invested 3.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Valley National Advisers Inc has 2.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South Street Advsr Ltd Company holds 76,276 shares or 4.5% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westwood Mngmt Il owns 3,700 shares. 227,640 were reported by Zacks Investment Management. Platinum Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 7,680 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Republic Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.73% or 2.51M shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.02 million shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple fund invests $250M in Corning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More important recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “FDA OKs expanded use for Merck HIV meds – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck’s (MRK) PIFELTRO and DELSTRIGO Receive FDA Approval for Use in Appropriate Adults Living with HIV-1 Who Are Virologically Suppressed – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $663.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 8,005 shares to 5,238 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 24,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,928 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).