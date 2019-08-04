As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Rose, Smith & Howard Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position; As American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Valuation Rose, Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Lowered Its Stake

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 71.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 23,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 9,254 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 32,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $117.29. About 1.12M shares traded or 24.67% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 11/04/2018 – American Water Works Expands Homeowner Services — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 17/05/2018 – American Water Named Best for Vets Employer 2018; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – NO CHANGES TO EISAI’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 BASED ON RECEIPT OF MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 16/04/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 03/05/2018 – Moderna and Merck Expand mRNA Cancer Vaccines Collaboration; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris And Ca has 356,000 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 152 shares. Arga Mngmt Limited Partnership has 26,000 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 22,876 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 479,951 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Invesco holds 0.12% or 3.28 million shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Com accumulated 0.05% or 9,501 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Co has 0.05% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 23,876 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division reported 34,580 shares. Cipher Capital LP owns 0.04% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 4,504 shares. Commercial Bank owns 16,052 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited accumulated 464,704 shares.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) CEO Susan Story on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Water Recognized With Top Score on Disability Equality Index – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Illinois American Water Investing Over $700000 in Alton Water System; Over 5500 Feet of Water Main to Be Installed – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Revisiting American Water Works as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) by 531,740 shares to 843,822 shares, valued at $22.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,286 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.17% or 2.85 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 1.03 million shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough Company Inc invested in 128,819 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 368,245 shares. 15,600 are owned by Chilton Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company. Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 2.69% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Community Commercial Bank Na reported 99,229 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Lc has 1.07% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 28,275 shares. Van Strum Towne Incorporated has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). St Germain D J invested in 19,504 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 17,467 are held by Martin Com Inc Tn. Gabalex Capital Mgmt holds 100,000 shares. Paragon Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 217 shares. The California-based Stonebridge Cap Mngmt has invested 1.43% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).