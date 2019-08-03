As Merck & Co. (MRK) Share Price Rose, Holder Sound Shore Management Cut by $80.83 Million Its Holding; As Altria Group (MO) Share Price Declined, Cullen Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $851,010

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 29.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 973,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.47 million, down from 3.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G also agrees to buy the consumer health business of Merck for about $4.2 billion; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SM; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 09/04/2018 – Mavenclad (Cladribine Tablets) Receives First Approval in the Middle East & Africa Region; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL – PLANNED TRIAL WILL EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF COMBINATION IN CERTAIN PATIENTS WITH INOPERABLE LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC TNBC; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL MET A PRE-SPECIFIED SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF ORR IN AN EARLY COHORT OF PARTICIPANTS AT AN INTERIM ANALYSIS

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 14,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 809,785 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.51 million, down from 824,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 6.63M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

