As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Value Declined, Parthenon Decreased Holding by $399,977; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Market Value Rose, Holder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Trimmed Holding

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 60.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 1.83M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.64 million, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 2.61M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 143,758 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, down from 148,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 17.66M shares traded or 55.55% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Olaparib; 18/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-In Congo outbreak, Ebola vaccine faces reality tests; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. CITES NSCLC DATA IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS 2018 ADJ EBITDA WILL BE IN A CORRIDOR BETWEEN € 3.95 BILLION AND € 4.15 BILLION IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces BAYER Agreement Update; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Presents New Osteoarthritis Data at OARSI 2018 World Congress

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.20M for 59.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 17.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

