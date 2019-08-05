As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Rose, Holder Capital Investment Advisors Cut Its Position by $578,593; Aristotle Capital Boston Boosted Holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) as Market Valuation Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 41.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 209,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 719,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.31 million, up from 509,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 234,380 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 19/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q Net $30.5M; 29/05/2018 – First Financial Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 20/03/2018 – First Commercial Finance Portfolio Exceeds $1Billion; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 133,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, down from 140,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.41M shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 05/03/2018 – ADURO REPORTS MILESTONE ACHIEVED UNDER MERCK & CO. PACT FOR INI; 20/03/2018 – MERCK NAMES JENNIFER ZACHARY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Rebif and Aubagio Rises After 1-Wk, Avonex Advances: MS; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN JAPAN; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 13/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Makes Changes to Performance Materials Leadership Team

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 37,919 shares. 9,700 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Alps holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 15,703 shares. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin And Roe has 0.23% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Lc holds 19,800 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 5,751 shares or 0% of the stock. 31,598 are held by Mason Street Llc. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Bahl Gaynor Inc owns 361,358 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 62,823 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Incorporated invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 190,784 shares. 22,438 were reported by Cambridge Advsrs. Alliancebernstein LP holds 136,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Management invested in 8,331 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $108,194 activity. Berta Vince bought 263 shares worth $6,344. $6,249 worth of stock was bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L on Monday, July 1. The insider Ach J Wickliffe bought 129 shares worth $3,124. FINNERTY CORINNE R had bought 257 shares worth $6,199 on Wednesday, April 10. olszewski richard e also bought $11,891 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Thursday, March 28. Another trade for 258 shares valued at $6,249 was made by Booth Cynthia O on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri reported 22,494 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Parsons Mngmt Ri has invested 0.92% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 0.68% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.90M shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Co accumulated 1.97% or 467,562 shares. Moreover, Duquesne Family Office Limited has 0.64% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Artemis Mngmt Llp invested 0.31% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Centurylink Mgmt accumulated 39,093 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.12% or 8,534 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 45,094 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Interactive reported 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 528,047 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Llc holds 3.86% or 250,830 shares. 164,700 were reported by Sectoral Asset Management. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Com reported 117,948 shares. Maryland Mngmt holds 0.53% or 51,732 shares.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 6,309 shares to 73,956 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 30,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW).