As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Declined, Holder Chilton Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Aqr Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by $3.03 Million as Shares Rose

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 21,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 114,543 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.08 million, down from 136,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $169.19. About 280,687 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 30/05/2018 – MSI’s BoCommLife Deal in Line with Insurers’ Strategy but Contribution Limited in the Short Term; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 20,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,462 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 52,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $83.85. About 7.75 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel, Effective April 16; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE IIB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 18.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,765 shares to 90,804 shares, valued at $12.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 3,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $250.47 million for 27.83 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.