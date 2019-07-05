As Merck And Co (MRK) Valuation Declined, Capital Guardian Trust Company Boosted Stake; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Upped Bank Amer (BAC) Position

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 12,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,634 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 134,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 25.78 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 28% in 2018, BofA Leads; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46; 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 15/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch fires Chicago star broker Bruce Lee; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – TAX ACT RESULTED IN AN ONGOING REDUCTION TO EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 9 PERCENTAGE POINTS; 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Merck And Co Inc (MRK) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 6,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,628 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, up from 96,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Merck And Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 5.97 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Merck & Co, Exits Zimmer Biomet; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 11/05/2018 – Health charity Wellcome pledges funds, calls for rapid response to Ebola in Congo; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – COMBINATION ARMS AND THE CHEMOTHERAPY ARMS OF BOTH STUDIES ALSO REMAIN OPEN; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – NO CHANGES TO EISAI’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 BASED ON RECEIPT OF MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 24,531 shares to 600,024 shares, valued at $45.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 490,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,117 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Bank of America and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Will Aurora Cannabis Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 34,221 shares to 160,354 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 192,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,715 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

