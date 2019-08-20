As Merck And Co (MRK) Stock Rose, Capital International LTD Boosted Position; Holder Montag A & Associates Has Upped Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 103.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 66,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 130,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 64,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 1.49M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Merck And Co Inc (MRK) by 96.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 21,739 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 11,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Merck And Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 3.64M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 09/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – RECEIVES FIRST APPROVAL FOR CLADRIBINE TABLETS IN MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA REGION; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo; seven new cases confirmed; 08/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NEW TABLET FORMULATION REDUCES DOSING TO TWO TABLETS TWICE DAILY; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 27/03/2018 – Correct: Merck KGaA, Not Merck & Co., Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Japan; 09/03/2018 – Merck Doubles Down on Debt Reduction

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 166,603 shares to 20,497 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,661 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM).

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,726 shares to 44,501 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc Com (NYSE:BWA) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,123 shares, and cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

