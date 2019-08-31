As Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Magnetar Financial Has Lowered Position by $10.71 Million; American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Harris Associates LP Has Decreased Holding by $56.13 Million

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 1.31M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 35.39 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52B, down from 36.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.40M shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 83.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 129,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 155,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 5.92 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.16 TO $4.28, SAW $4.08 TO $4.23; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – FDA HAS SET A PDUFA, OR TARGET ACTION, DATE OF JUNE 28, 2018; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 09/03/2018 – CFRA Had Merck KGaA at Buy; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca (AZN) and Merck (MRK) announce Lynparza Phase III PAOLA-1 trial met primary endpoint as 1st-line maintenance treatment with bevacizumab for advanced ovarian cancer – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Becker Capital Mngmt reported 561,903 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Carmignac Gestion reported 1.92 million shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital Lp has invested 0.13% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 173,357 are held by Connors Investor. Family Firm, Maryland-based fund reported 14,145 shares. Kepos Lp invested in 72,913 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Shufro Rose & Communications Ltd Liability holds 19,703 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 903 are held by Sageworth. Intrust Comml Bank Na owns 27,816 shares. One Cap Limited, California-based fund reported 44,840 shares. Taurus Asset Management Lc reported 4,653 shares. Snow Capital Management Lp stated it has 5,320 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.38% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Aqr Limited Company reported 12.52M shares or 1.1% of all its holdings.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 37,306 shares to 106,050 shares, valued at $17.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 9,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Hammerson names AIG exec as new finance chief – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 349,000 shares to 42.24M shares, valued at $130.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 13,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).