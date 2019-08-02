As Merck & Co Com (MRK) Valuation Rose, Argi Investment Services Has Trimmed Position; Altimeter Capital Management LP Position in Facebook (FB) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 185,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 3.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592.32M, up from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 17.78M shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook is complicated. That shouldn’t stop lawmakers; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement on Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was improperly used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto to Facebook CEO Zuckerberg: Stop Apologizing, Make A Change; 18/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica denies Wylie’s claims that the firm held on to data obtained illegally from millions of Facebook users; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 23/03/2018 – GERMAN PARLIAMENT PANEL WANTS TO SUMMON FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG: HB; 08/03/2018 – In Sri Lanka, Facebook Contends With Shutdown After Mob Violence; 19/03/2018 – Prince Geo Citz: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 26/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Launches Facebook Probe with Bipartisan Coalition of State AGs – March 26, 2018

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 15,924 shares as the company's stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 14,486 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 30,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $215.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 9.36 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "The Street Reacts To Visa's Q3 Earnings – Benzinga" on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq" published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on July 15, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Shares for $1.35 million were sold by Stretch Colin. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Mngmt holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 13,415 shares. Cornerstone Capital has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Papp L Roy Associate holds 3,001 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Lc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,533 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 3.25% or 1.18 million shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.28% stake. Janney Capital Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Klingenstein Fields Communication Ltd reported 146,098 shares stake. Economic Planning Group Adv stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1St Source Comml Bank owns 29,904 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0.84% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.10 million shares. 37,342 are owned by Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corporation. Hl Svcs Ltd Liability Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 91,723 shares.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 218,203 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $415.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dropbox Inc.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Emg Mk Etf (GMM) by 400,018 shares to 496,780 shares, valued at $17.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 16,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Financial Group Com (NYSE:PFG).