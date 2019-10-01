As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Value Rose, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Increased Holding; Ajo LP Continues to Hold Position in Brinker Intl (EAT)

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 273,943 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.97 million, up from 268,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 1.10 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO: CONS HEALTH BUYER SHLD OFFER UNIT A GOOD FUTURE; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Merck & Co’s fast-track designation for tepotinib withdrawn; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Brinker Intl (EAT) by 118.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 147,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 272,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.71 million, up from 124,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Brinker Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 68,924 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Brinker; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $94,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold EAT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% more from 43.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership reported 22,071 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc has invested 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 119,201 shares. Hodges Mngmt Inc reported 187,100 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.08% or 21,550 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 16 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 625,213 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 820,440 are owned by Franklin Resources. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 831,527 shares. Macquarie Ltd has 33,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 49,000 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Shellback Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,700 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 6,853 shares.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 117,614 shares to 73,888 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 118,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,991 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones And Associates holds 101,732 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Rench Wealth Incorporated holds 38,297 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 9.13M shares. North Star Mngmt Corporation has 51,448 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Indiana Tru & Invest Management holds 0.22% or 4,892 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel has 2.71% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First State Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest holds 67,643 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Argent Trust holds 1.15% or 135,443 shares. Van Strum & Towne reported 7,290 shares. Novare Cap has 0.04% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 7,498 are owned by Main Street Ltd Liability Com. Healthcor Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.29M shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 583 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc owns 209.51M shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Llc invested 0.22% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).