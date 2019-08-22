As Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Rose, Holder Baldwin Brothers Lowered Its Position by $1.31 Million; Aes (AES) Stock Price Declined While Centre Asset Management Lowered Holding by $3.43 Million

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 15,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 184,125 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.31 million, down from 199,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 4.25 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 10/03/2018 – Top 3 for the past week; #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN JAPAN; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 190,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 338,080 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 528,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 2.59 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES SIGNED RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH ALTO MAIPO PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt stated it has 10,282 shares. New York-based Qs Invsts has invested 0.08% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 17,167 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking accumulated 0.03% or 515,189 shares. Artemis Investment Llp holds 1.20 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. North Star Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Norinchukin Natl Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 125,703 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 116,313 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.07M shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 28,956 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.04% or 931,849 shares. First Natl Tru owns 85,678 shares. Barometer Mgmt invested 1.07% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Camarda Fin Advisors Limited Company reported 120 shares.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 28,490 shares to 106,960 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 85,719 shares to 104,145 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 9,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsr invested in 44,538 shares or 0% of the stock. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.13% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,934 shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.73% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wealth Planning Ltd has invested 2.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Shell Asset Com accumulated 389,343 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Omers Administration holds 11,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 4.82M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc owns 117,948 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Greylin Investment Mangement has 1.36% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 1.22% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stadion Money Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Platinum Inv Management reported 18,800 shares stake. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Company (Wy) owns 18,269 shares. Timber Creek Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 3,050 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund owns 0.93% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 51,319 shares.