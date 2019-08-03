As Merck & Co (MRK) Shares Rose, Smith & Howard Wealth Management Has Boosted Holding by $448,200; 1492 Capital Management Holding In Sm Energy Co (SM) Was Has Raised

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 10.38% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 6.78M shares traded or 92.67% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES NEGATIVE FOREX IMPACT OF 4-6 PCT ON 2018 ADJ EBITDA; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SEES VARIOUS OPTIONS POSSIBLE FOR CONS HEALTH; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 17,521 shares to 63,630 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 26,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,488 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. $127,121 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares were bought by Copeland David W.

