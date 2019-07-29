As Mercer Intl (MERC) Valuation Rose, Gates Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $11.46 Million; As Glacier Bancorp New (GBCI) Stock Declined, Holder Parametrica Management LTD Decreased Stake by $313,120

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (GBCI) by 53.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 7,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,888 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 14,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 231,254 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has risen 7.42% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (MERC) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 881,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.99 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.40M, down from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mercer Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 249,407 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has risen 9.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6; 21/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Mercer International Inc. Provides Update on NAFTA Claim; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google

Analysts await Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MERC’s profit will be $22.32 million for 9.20 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mercer International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 220,858 shares. 22,197 are owned by Automobile Association. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 96,950 shares. Macquarie Gru has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 489,920 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 25,504 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 1,163 shares. Barclays Plc owns 16,391 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Opus Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.27% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 3,250 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 11,220 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1,611 shares or 0% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 56,200 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.27 million shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $152.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 911,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Analysts await Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.59 per share. GBCI’s profit will be $51.99 million for 17.06 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

