As Mercer Intl (MERC) Shares Rose, Gates Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; Par Capital Management Increases Holding in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (MERC) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 881,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.99 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.40M, down from 3.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mercer Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $819.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 182,706 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has risen 9.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Claim Concerns Celgar Pulp Mil; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 09/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Conference May 22; 25/05/2018 – Mercer Intl Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting From the Toronto Stck Exchange; 06/03/2018 – Mercer Intl Had Filed Claim Against Canada in 2012 Over Celgar Pulp Mill; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION; 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.39 million, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $152.63. About 170,702 shares traded or 19.24% up from the average. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has declined 9.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel Sees FY EPS $10-EPS $12; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT APRIL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES ROSE 9% :ALGT US; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel 1Q Rev $425.4M; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT FEB. TRAFFIC ROSE 14.6% :ALGT US; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Cohen: Congressman Cohen Writes Transportation Secretary about Allegiant Air Report; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – PRELIMINARY LOAD FACTOR FOR MARCH 2018 WAS 87.7 PCT, UP 3.2 PTS; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors it is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 25/04/2018 – ALGT SAYS BOOKINGS, CANCELLATIONS ROSE AFTER `60 MINUTES’ STORY; 25/04/2018 – ALGT SAYS BOOKINGS HAVE RECOVERED TO NEAR NORMAL

More notable recent Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Allegiant Travel (ALGT) a Great Pick for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News For Jan 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Market Volatility Impact Allegiant Travel Company’s (NASDAQ:ALGT) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ALGT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 3,895 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). United Ser Automobile Association reported 1,928 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 5,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 23,736 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 5,939 shares. 107,450 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Limited Partnership. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 21,943 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Fmr Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Citadel Advisors Llc accumulated 106,509 shares. Quantitative Inv Limited invested in 0.07% or 9,427 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 75,832 shares to 853,568 shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Game Technolog by 5.43 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04M shares, and cut its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Adviser Limited Liability owns 0.18% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 26,735 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 159,042 shares. Franklin stated it has 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Sensato Ltd Company invested in 1.53% or 404,966 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 149,050 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation owns 122,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Walthausen & Limited Liability Company invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated invested in 3,772 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 11,374 shares. Matarin Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 157,757 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 4,219 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 20,136 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 14,769 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 16,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC).