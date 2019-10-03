As Mercer Intl (MERC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Wells Fargo & Company Has Raised Its Stake; As Willdan Group (WLDN) Stock Price Declined, Bard Associates Trimmed Stake by $390,350

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60M, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 35,312 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (MERC) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 42,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.26% . The institutional investor held 408,447 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.32 million, up from 366,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Mercer Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $786.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 28,237 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 16/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 05/03/2018 Mercer International Inc. Provides Update on NAFTA Claim; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $367.9M, EST. $336.0M; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q Rev $367.9M; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International: Nafta Tribunal Decision to Be Issued Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.75M for 14.53 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold WLDN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 8.68 million shares or 12.00% more from 7.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 126,549 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 6,626 shares. Rbf Capital invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 15,185 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp reported 0.01% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Boston Prns stated it has 56,692 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Summit Creek Advsrs Lc has 347,445 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Alps holds 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) or 16,987 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 15,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 231 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank invested in 19,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,000 were accumulated by Vestor Capital Limited Liability Company. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga (NYSE:FMS) by 185,061 shares to 12,504 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 6,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 964,861 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (Put) (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 50.06 million shares or 0.46% less from 50.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Plc reported 21,418 shares. Alberta Invest stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). 12,058 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Redwood Capital owns 2.18% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 2.07M shares. 535,804 were accumulated by Foundry Partners Ltd Liability. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Co has 51,363 shares. 404,650 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) or 133 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 8,848 shares. Gates Capital has invested 1.75% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Ameriprise Financial reported 311,312 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Knighthead Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 4.19% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 33,761 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC).